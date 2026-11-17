After two years of being in the saddle in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo has taken stock of how he has been walking the talk without a handover note from his predecessor, Writes KUNLE ODEREMI

Marking 100 days in office is often the norm in the political circle. A year in office is an opportunity to benchmark the level of implementing policies and programmes after the election, while in many instances, elected politicians showcase their achievements, particularly a year to the end of a four-year tenure to boost re-election chances governors, for example.

For the Edo State helmsman, Governor Monday Okpebholo, his choice of a momentum is different. He elected to work for two years first and allowed his actions to speak for his administration. Therefore, he and his team hit the ground running on November 12, 2024, when he took over the reins of office in Dennis Osadebey Avenue Government House, Benin City. He stepped out implementing a structured pillar called: Project SHINE Agenda. Comprising Security, Health, Infrastructure, Nutrition (agriculture) and education, the agenda is a clear vision to transform Edo State into a model of good governance, economic prosperity and social harmony, stability and tranquility.

Governor Okpebholo recalled how he began the journey without hand over notes from his predecessor. He was left in the lurch over what constituted the major assets and liabilities he had inherited. The predicament of the governor was further underscored by the All-Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Jarrette Tenebe, who noted nonetheless, that the governor hit the ground running,despite the challenges of insecurity, decaying infrastructure and troubled educational sector, because he believed there was no room for procrastination. He soon found a moral compass in the people as they gradually connected with his pragmatic approach to governance. .

Under two years, therefore, stakeholders say Okpebholo has changed the whole hitherto narrative about the state, for good; he has heralded a new dawn in Edo. For instance, many residents claim bandits and kidnappers that once held the people by the jugular, have talked to their heels, due to the tough stance of Governor Okpebholo against criminal elements. Thus, the occasion of his mid-term scoresheet became an opportunity for residents to appreciate their governor for all his efforts so far to reposition Edo. Deafening ovation and thunderous applause with shouts of various nicknames by admirers accompanied the governor at project sites. The nicknames include Okpe’s Baby, Akpako Rescue, Waka Waka Governor, all in appreciation and acknowledgment of his sterling leadership style and emotional attachment to the generality of the people.

In two years, Okpebholo has several legacy projects to showcase, spanning critical sectors, among them, healthcare, education, roads infrastructure, agriculture, security and judiciary. Key among them is the one-km stretch flyover Ramat Park junction along the Ikpoba Hill axis in the state capital, Benin City. Apart from the aesthetic value, the awesome bridge decongests traffic on the Benin-Auchi highway and the Benin-Asaba highway. The governor is expediting work on the second flyover at the Adesuwa Road Junction along Sapele Road in Benin City.

Achievements across sectors

His feat in security remains a source of pride to residents of the state. He deployed multiple approaches to tackling the hydra-headed problem, a synergy among law enforcement agencies and paramilitary bodies that resonates with the citizens. These strategies included the signing into law of the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025; the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025; stiffer penalties established for cultism, kidnapping, and sponsoring/harbouring criminals; setting up of the Special Security Squad created to coordinate intelligence gathering and enforcement, and the multiple raids and arrest of hundreds of suspects across the state’s three senatorial districts. The governor procured 89 Toyota Hilux patrol vans, 578 motorcycles, and two operational drones for difficult terrains; recruited and trained over 2,500 personnel into the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC); restructured the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) into the ESSC, established a joint state security outfit comprising all security agencies; provided operational vehicles and logistics support for rapid intervention; dedicated desk created for receiving verified credible intelligence; financial rewards offered to informants: ₦5 Million for kidnapping-related information; ₦3 million for cultism-related information and implemented Five-Minute Security Response Strategy (deploying five to seven operational vehicles within five minutes). In the battle against the criminals, the governor also deployed additional motorcycles to access dense forests and remote areas; demolished properties used as kidnappers’ hideouts/dens and venues for cult initiations or meetings; initiated establishment of dedicated special courts to fast-track trial process for kidnapping and cultism cases; regular intelligence-sharing meetings across 18 LGAs with traditional rulers, Okaigheles, hunters, vigilante groups, and ESSC personnel; achieved significant reduction in cultism and kidnapping incidents and successfully reversed previous trend (over 300 cult-related killings recorded in 2024, prior to assumption of office).

In two years, Okpebholo has also upped the ante in the area of internally-generated revenue. He has completed legacy projects and drawn what he called Marshall Plans designed to fast track the economic growth and development of the Heartbeat of the Nation, the epithet for Edo State, through infrastructure, human capital development and economic growth. On road infrastructure, the governor prides with a scoresheet that show an extensive construction, including Versity Road, Off Usugbenu Road, Irrua In Esan Central Local Government Area – 0.63km; Prince Harrison Street, Illeh Road in Esan Central Lga – 0.88km; Prince Jimoh Momodu Road, Irrua In Esan Central Local Government Area – 0.50km and Iyoha Street, Isikhuemwn Street And 3 Spurs InAkho-Irrua. In Esan Central Local Government Area – 1.2km, it includes Okpagha-Amufi Road With Spur To Agbonze Street, Daddy J Road, And Micheal Aigbedion Street; Uhunmwode/Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area (8.23km; Palace Road, Off Upper Mission Extension Road, Benin City – 4.2km; Osariemen Road (920m) Ikpoba-Okha Lga; grading of Earthworks Of Evbuarue-Ona-Abe Road -OrhionmwonLga, and rehabilitation of Evbuoeghae Community Road -Orhionmwon (LGA).

In two years, the governor impacted on education through pragmatic action plans that involved renovation and remodeling of Afokpella Secondary School; Okpella, Etsako East L.G.A. Edo State (Lot 1); renovation and remodeling of Army Day Senior Secondary School, Ikpoba-Hill, Ikpoba-Okha L.G.A. Edo State (Lots 1 & 2), renovation and remodeling of Ebomisi Secondary School, Ugbogiobo- Ovia North East L.G.A. Edo State (Lot 1), completion classroom with offices and toilet, renovation of borehole drilling And associated Works in many places.

Among the striking strides of Okpebholo in the health sector were the revitalisation of 61 Primary Health Centres across the 18 LGAs in the state; procurement and installation of 18 ultrasound scan machines; procurement of tablets and laptops for Electronic Medical Record (EMR) in 192 health facilities; procurement of four-wheel drive pick-up van and 18-seater bus for IMPACT Program oversight and procurement of medical equipment for 31 revitalised PHCs. On agriculture and natural resources, the governor, within two years in office, procured farm machinery (five bulldozers and one (1) lowbed truck); motorised sprayers, knapsack sprayers, glyphosate and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for farmers; farm machinery (One HIAB) for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and Farm Machinery Servicing Equipment for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

NLC, TUC testimony

Organised Labour in Edo also acknowledged the steady progress the governor has brought to the state since he took over the mantle of leadership. It, however, admonished him against resting on his oars. Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Edo NLC, Professor Monday Lewis Igbafen, and the state chairman of TUC, Comrade Joseph Wasah, commended the regular payment of salaries, employment into the public service and increased recruitment in the education and health sectors.

The labour movement also commended the governor’s approach to tackling insecurity across the state, urging him to sustain and consolidate the efforts to guarantee a safer environment for workers and residents. On industrial relations, the unions acknowledged what they described as a new dawn in engagement between the state government and the two major labour centres in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Members of the Edo State Civil and Public Services have also expressed profound appreciation to the governor for “his visionary leadership, unwavering support and sustained commitment to repositioning the civil and public service as a strategic instrument for effective governance and sustainable development.” According to the Service, since assuming office on November 12, 2024, the governor has demonstrated a clear understanding that the success of any government is substantially dependent on the strength, professionalism and efficiency of its public service. “His administration has, therefore, deliberately prioritised the welfare of public servants, institutional strengthening, capacity development, innovation, digital transformation and professionalism in the workplace,” it stated.

It added that one of the defining milestones of the administration was the appointment of 20 permanent secretaries through a transparent, merit-based process, with all appointees selected from within the Edo State Public Service.

Perhaps the icing on the cake of the mid-term scorecard of the governor was the unveiled plans by President Bola Tinubu that the Federal Government was set to dualise the Benin-Ekpoma, Auchi, Okpella roads.