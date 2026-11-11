U-17 World Cup: Tinubu splashes N100m each on Flamingos players

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a reward of N100 million for each member of Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos team following their triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Nigerian team defeated Japan 2-1 to win the tournament, earning recognition from the Federal Government for their achievement.

The reward was announced by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday when the players and their coaching officials visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Oluremi said the country was proud of the young champions and disclosed that the money would be kept in trust for each player in designated banks.

The team’s head coach will also receive N100 million, while members of the technical crew are to get N50 million each.

The announcement comes as part of the Federal Government’s recognition of the Flamingos for their victory at the global youth competition.

Details later…