First-ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022 ― NPC chairman

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, has said the first-ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022 in the country.

He made this known on Monday during a courtesy visit to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna

According to him the NPC boss, his commission is more than ready to conduct the first-ever digital population census in the country.

“We are ready to give the country the first-ever digital census by May 2022. We have the map data in our system, androids which, unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census.”

He expressed optimism in President Muhammadu Buhari’s willingness to make a proclamation for the census soon saying as soon that was done the commission would hit the ground running.

He also pledged the commission’s capacity to tackle insecurity in all the states of the federation during the census exercise.

Hon Kwarra noted that he was in the state as part of the commission’s resolve to create public awareness on the forthcoming census while soliciting the support of the Government and the good people of Kaduna State.

According to him, the Commission had conducted Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in 99″% across the states of the federation.” A total of 772LGAs have been successfully demarcated across the 36 States. The Demarcation of the last 2LGAs will be completed in the next one month, adding, “In Kaduna state only Birin Gwari LGA remaining because of insecurity,” he said.

He also commended the state government for the success recorded by his administration by introducing policies that have a direct bearing on the social-economic and political lives of the people of the state.

In his response, Governor El Rufai said Kaduna state needs an update of the census in the state to ensure that plans are done in line with the numbers.

According to him, as the third most populated state in the country, the state will work with NPC to ensure a successful Housing and Population census

He condoled the commission over the death of one of its staff who was killed by bandits.

He assured the Commission of the support and cooperation of the Government and the good people of Kaduna State to help ensure smooth conduct of the next census exercise, saying his doors are open to any support required.

