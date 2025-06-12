Firm seeks collaboration to harness technological engagement

Puzzle Craft PR & Communications, a newly established public relations and communications firm revealed plans to partner with financial, medical, and lifestyle sectors and is exploring future engagements in education, technology, and civil society.

This was disclosed at the official launching of the firm’s Abuja operations which also featured the unveiling of the company’s leadership team and an overview of its service areas.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer and Principal Consultant, Mrs. Beatrice Izeagbe Okpara, said the firm was established to tackle complex communication challenges through structured and research-driven strategies.

“We help political figures, movements, and institutions communicate with clarity, credibility, and strategic intent. But our work extends well beyond that; we support businesses, executives, and organisations in shaping narratives and managing relationships with their stakeholders,” Mrs. Okpara said.

The firm’s services include strategy development, corporate communications, crisis and reputation management, digital public relations, content creation, event communications, and executive visibility. It also engages in internal communications, leadership messaging, and employer engagement, supported by research and digital analysis.

“We help organisations find their voice, shape their story, and take ownership of their public image. Our communication solutions are designed to spark influence, inspire trust, and foster long-term impact,” she added.

With a focus on visibility, reputation management, and stakeholder engagement, the firm supports individuals and organisations across corporate, political, faith-based, and non-profit sectors.

The leadership team includes Mr. Chidiebere Norbert as Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Dahiru Gani Ali as Director of Stakeholder Engagement & Strategic Partnerships. The firm also boasts a skilled team of specialists in digital media, public relations, research, copywriting, and design.

“We are transforming traditional publicity approaches by integrating tested methods with digital innovation powered by analytics, media intelligence, and forward-thinking technology,” Mr. Norbert said.

The firm is currently collaborating with clients in the financial, medical, and lifestyle sectors and is exploring future engagements in education, technology, and civil society.