Democracy Day testament to our collective resilience —KONGONET

Amb. Idris Ozovehe Muraina Chairperson, Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET) has said that democracy day is a testament to our collective resilience, unwavering commitment to democratic principles, and the enduring spirit of our citizens who continue to uphold the rule of law despite the challenging political landscape within the West African region.

In a statement issued on Thursday he noted that across the nation, and indeed in many parts of West Africa, the threat of military rule and authoritarian tendencies have posed significant challenges to the consolidation of democracy. Yet, Nigerians have demonstrated remarkable resilience and consistency in defending their democratic rights and freedoms.

His words, “This steadfastness is a symbol of hope and a beacon for the entire region, inspiring us all to persist in our democratic pursuits. As we celebrate today, we call on all elected leaders in Kogi State and beyond to renew their commitment to making democracy attractive and meaningful to all citizens. Good governance, transparency, and participatory democracy must remain at the core of our developmental agenda. It is only through inclusive governance and active citizen engagement that we can build a society where democracy flourishes and delivers tangible benefits to the people.

“Specifically, I wish to address the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo. We commend his ongoing commitment to open government practices and the promotion of transparency in governance. We call on him to prioritize the full implementation of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Kogi State by ensuring the 100% realization of the State Action Plan (SAP), as promised during the recent unveiling of the document. The successful execution of this plan is critical to fostering trust and accountability in our government.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to expedite the renovation and equipping of the OGP Secretariat in Kogi State. An adequately resourced and functional secretariat is vital for the effective coordination and monitoring of open government initiatives, ultimately ensuring that citizens’ voices are heard and their rights are protected. We also take this opportunity to congratulate Governor Ododo for his consistency and dedication to open government practices so far. His leadership in this regard is commendable and sets a positive precedent for other states in Nigeria.

“Finally, we celebrate the resilient citizens of Kogi State and Nigeria at large — your continued participation in the democratic process is the backbone of our nation’s progress. Let us all remain committed to strengthening our democracy, ensuring good governance, and building a prosperous future for generations to come.