Insecurity: Tinubu urged to deploy drones, biometric systems to monitor Nigeria’s porous borders

A prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni, has advised President Bola Tinubu to utilize drones, biometric systems, and other modern technological tools to monitor Nigeria’s porous borders.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, Mumuni emphasized the importance of these measures in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

The APC chieftain’s statements were made public through a release signed by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, and distributed to journalists on Monday.

In the letter, Mumuni highlighted that Nigerians have been grappling with insecurity due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, and illegal migration over recent years.

He pointed out that many of these issues stem from the vulnerabilities created by Nigeria’s porous borders which according to him, deployment of drones, biometric systems will curb them.

Mumuni concluded that the adoption of modern security tools would significantly help mitigate the illegal activities that often contribute to the country’s security problems.

“The persistent insecurity in Nigeria, characterized by terrorism, banditry, and illegal migration, is reaching alarming levels. Our nation’s borders, being the first line of defense against these threats, deserve immediate attention. This briefing aims to underline the critical importance of enhancing border security, moving beyond reliance on misguided advisers who lack expertise in counter-terrorism and security management.

“In recent years, Nigeria has seen a surge in violent activities from extremist groups and criminal syndicates. This shift has directly influenced the stability of our nation and the safety of our citizens. The ongoing clashes between armed groups and security forces, coupled with a rise in inter-communal violence, have exacerbated the situation.

“Nigeria’s borders are not mere lines on a map; they are crucial veins that dictate the flow of people, goods, and potential threats. A porous border allows insurgents and criminal elements to infiltrate and operate unchecked. Our geographical proximity to countries struggling with similar issues further complicates the security situation, as cross-border criminal activities thrive in these circumstances.

“Ensuring robust border security will mitigate the risk of terrorists and militia moving in and out of Nigerian territory. By enhancing surveillance, employing technological advancements, and increasing the presence of security forces along critical borders, we can form a solid deterrent.

“Illicit trade routes facilitate arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and the movement of stolen goods. Strengthening border security will help curb these illegal activities which often fund terrorism and organized crime.

“Millions of Nigerians suffer from the consequences of insecurity. Enhanced border measures protect not only the citizens but also safeguard the military and law enforcement personnel who risk their lives daily.

“Secure borders can lead to improved trade relations. With a focused effort on safeguarding our borders, legitimate businesses can flourish, ensuring economic stability.

“Strengthened borders can instill a sense of safety in communities that have been affected by insecurity. This can lead to greater cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

“Conduct a comprehensive audit of existing border security measures and the allocation of resources. Identify critical gaps that require urgent attention.

“Invest in modern surveillance technologies, including drones and biometric systems, to monitor border activities. These tools can provide invaluable data on movement patterns and potential threats. Reinforce security personnel presence along border areas, combining military and police efforts through joint operations. Ensure regular training and equipping of personnel.

“Foster partnerships with local communities along border regions. Encouraging local populations to report suspicious activities can create an additional layer of security. Engage in dialogue with neighbouring countries to establish joint border patrols and intelligence sharing, as regional collaboration is essential in combating transnational threats.

“Establish a task force that regularly reviews our border security strategies, adapting them based on the evolving security landscape and emerging threats. The time for decisive action is now. Strengthening Nigeria’s borders is not merely a security measure, it is a national priority that demands immediate attention. The threats we face will not diminish over time; instead, they will evolve and grow if we do not respond with the urgency they warrant. Normalizing security through effective border management can pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity of our beloved Nigeria. Let us move past ineffective advisers and take knowledgeable, strategic steps toward securing our nation’s future”.

