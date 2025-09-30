Firm restates commitment to greenhouse gas reduction

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, has restated its commitment to environmental stewardship by driving innovations that continue to minimize greenhouse gas emissions in its manufacturing operations.

The company made the commitment while conducting news men round its energy Centre at its factory at Ososa, Ogun State as part of activities to commemorate the World Ozone Day.

General Manager, Operations Olufemi Ajileye, said the company would continue to raise the bar in sustainable manufacturing with world-class processes that conserve energy, protect the environment, and reduce carbon emissions.

At its state-of-the-art factory, the company has deployed fully automated systems, energy-efficient technology, renewable energy and advanced carbon-free infrastructure designed to safeguard the ozone layer. This reflects Rite Foods’ unwavering commitment to eco-friendly operations.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ekuma Eze, said the company built sustainability into the design of its world class production facility, starting from an energy strategy with a unique energy mix: 92 per cent gas, 6.5 per cent diesel, and 1.5 per cent solar.

According to him, the company’s use of low emission technologies and infrastructure has ensured that its carbon intensity is way below 800gCO₂/lpb, well below the industry average of 1300–2500 gCO₂/lpb, giving Rite Foods one of the lowest emission levels in the sector.

“This demonstrates our commitment to cleaner energy sources, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting the ozone layer,” said EZE.

Ajileye further noted that the company’s cooling plant is equipped with advanced safety systems that ensures zero ammonia leaks, thus zero harmful emissions.

According to him, this would protect the environment and guarantee the highest standards of product quality and safety for people and the planet.

The company’s environmental stewardship goes beyond factory operations.

Through its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars—Education, Youth Empowerment, Environmental Stewardship, and Community Development (EYEC), the company has continued to invest in sustainable programmes that touch lives.

“Its flagship initiative, RiteOnTheBeach, has made significant strides in ecological conservation, especially along Lagos’ coastline communities. The programme promotes plastic waste recovery, recycling, and community-led clean-ups that create jobs and fund school supplies for children in underserved coastal communities.

“These efforts underscore Rite Foods’ commitment to circular economy practices that reduce waste, empower communities, and protect future generations,” Eze said.