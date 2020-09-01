Firemen rescue four from collapsed building in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has rescued four persons trapped in a collapsed building along BUK Road at Kofar Kansakali in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) in Kano.

Malam Saidu Mohammed, spokesman for the service said in a statement that the building collapsed at about 05:24 a.m., on Tuesday.

“We received a distress call at about 05:24 a.m., on Tuesday from one Malam Muhammad Sani.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 05:27a.m,” Mohammed said.

He said that one of the victims was found dead, while the remaining three sustained serious injuries and where rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mohammed said that the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

He advised residents to be conscious, stop living in old and crack buildings to avert unforeseen circumstances.

(NAN)

