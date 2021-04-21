Fire razes Katsina Assembly chamber

The chamber of Katsina House of Assembly has been reportedly gutted by fire barely 30 days that the state’s central market got razed down.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House and member representing Kankia constituency, Salisu Rimaye said that no one can actually say the real cause of the fire incident.

He added that the Assembly got to know about the incident when the clerk of the House instructed the Sergeant-at-arms to go and clean up the chamber.

He also explained that the Sergeant-at-arms opened the chamber and discovered the incident.

Rimaye further stated that a team of electricians at the Assembly has started a process to a certain the real cause but, he attributed it to electrical appliances especially the air conditioner left on.

Other areas touched by the incident are the press and guest gallery as well as some seats of other members of the assembly.

The state Governor Aminu Masari who visited the scene to assess the fire damage had sympathised with the Deputy Chief Whip and other principal officers of the Assembly.

Tribune Online has since gathered that the House is on strike at the time of the incident due to the demand for financial autonomy from the executive arm.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Fire razes Katsina Assembly Fire razes Katsina Assembly

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Fire razes Katsina Assembly Fire razes Katsina Assembly