The Edo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 47-year-old suspect, Ukeh Omorogie, and 49 other suspects for allegedly being in possession of an AK-47 magazine and 53-live ammunition.

The Command also paraded two Beninioses who were allegedly aided by a resident of Benin, Friday Lucky, in armed robbery and burgling of homes. They were reportedly arrested by the police while travelling back to Lagos on the ground that the state was not safe for their activities again.

Addressing newsmen, to explain how the Command arrested the suspects including cultists, murderers, kidnappers and armed robbers, the Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, said the Command is on a close mark on criminals with a view to making sure that the state is free of crime.”

“We are giving a close mark to crime particularly cultism as possible as we can. One thing we should know that killings in the name of cultism do not solve our problem. It is when we live together that we live in peace and as one.”

He urged residents of the state to cooperate with the police by giving out necessary information related to crime so that the police could take up such a case and nip it on the bud.

Speaking on the 26 victims of human trafficking that was rescued, Ogbadu said they were women with children that needed medical attention hence they could not be detained, just as he stressed that the police was in the search of the perpetrator of the act who he said was at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Police parade 50 suspects in possession of AK-47 magazine, ammunition in Edo ; Police parade 50 suspects in possession of AK-47 magazine, ammunition in Edo ; Police parade 50 suspects in possession of AK-47 magazine, ammunition in Edo ; Police parade 50 suspects in possession of AK-47 magazine, ammunition in Edo.