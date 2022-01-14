Finding solution to Nigeria’s insecurity

Letters
By Tribune Online
Nigeria is currently battling with security related crises which has defied all possible solutions, ranging from efforts of the law enforcement agents and the millions annually budgeted by the government as security votes.

Insecurity in Nigeria poses a threat to life and property, hampers business activity and discourages local and foreign investors, thereby leading to a deficit in the country’s social and economic growth and development. Recently, rising insecurity has assumed a dangerous dimension which is threatening the country’s corporate existence. This is occasioned by booming banditry and kidnapping industries in the North West and north central regions.

This has undoubtedly sent a lot of promising lives to their early graves while plunging a host of others to untold hardships that have never been expected. Thus, the time is much ripe for the concerned authorities to rise against these bottlenecks with a view to surmounting the challenges totally.

It seems that the hydra-headed problem has defied all measures taken in order to nip the crises in the bud. Nevertheless, it is still not late for the government and stakeholders to return to drawing board in order to sketch viable method of ending this problem so as to secure the country from the hands of these blood-sucking demons-kidnappers, terrorists and other criminal elements.

Conquering these challenges should be Nigeria’s government’s top priority at all levels because the nation cannot achieve any significant development while grappling with myriads of insecurity challenges. Governments need to be proactive in resolving security issues and threats by modern methods of intelligence gathering and sharing, preparation, logistics, encouragement, and the implementation of advanced technology to address security challenges.

Most importantly, corruption which has since penetrated Nigeria’s socio-economic, security, political and educational institutions is the antithesis of progress and development as it creates political instability, social unrest and crime infested environment. It also breeds inefficiency, incompetence, mediocrity, unethical values and other negative instincts in man such as greed, malice, envy, avarice and rapacity, government should therefore, unconditionally devise workable means of addressing this heinous act across its organs. The running of good governance is another remedy for the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi,

Kano.

