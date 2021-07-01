FG will not tolerate business entity that violates Nigerian law ― Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Federal Government will not tolerate any business entity whose operation affects the interest of the country.

Malami, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, was speaking, on Thursday, in Abuja when he played host to the High Commissioner of Great Britain, Ms Catriona Laing.

The minister, while speaking on the Twitter ban in Nigeria, maintained that the interest of Nigeria should matter most for any company that wants to do business in the country.

According to Malami, “If you want to operate as a business entity in Nigeria, you must do so within the context of Nigerian laws. Nothing offensive or what would breach the Nigerian laws would be entertained.”

He said the Federal Government has established a committee on the matter and that the company has approached the government over the issue.

The statement said, Malami and his guest, in the meeting which lasted about an hour, discussed bilateral issues relating to asset recovery, anti-corruption crusade, amendment of the Electoral Act, the Audit Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, Twitter ban and counter-terrorism approaches.

Malami said the fundamental interest and objective of President Muhammadu Buhari administration was to leverage the bill to enhance value in terms of creating an amicable environment for investment, protecting the public interest for the maximum benefit of the country.

On Petroleum Industry Bill, the Minister said necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the pending bills are transmitted to the President for assent.

According to the minister, the essence of the amendment of the Electoral Act was to enhance the democratic system to address the delay in judicial determination of pre-election matters, as well as ensuring justice and fairness in the conduct of election processes including party primaries.

He said to strengthen the fight against corruption, the Federal Government came up with the Proceeds of Crime Bill and Audit Bill among others.

Malami said public interest has been the uppermost consideration within which the context of freedom of expression should be regulated, noting that reasonable restrictions to freedom of expression are locally and internationally recognized.

“Our government is not averse to freedom. Freedom is not borderless. Freedom of expression must not be used in such a manner that incites citizens to violence or calls for an overthrow of a democratically elected government. There are bounds to freedom within the laws,” he said.

In her remarks, the High Commissioner of Great Britain, Ms Catriona Laing, thanked the Minister for the “clarification” of the issues maintaining that the steps taken in the fight against corruption and electoral reforms are “really encouraging.”

