Remove impediments to inclusive education policy for disabled in Abia, CCD implores ABSG

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Abia State Government to remove impediments to inclusive education for the disabled in the state.

In an assessment of the implementation of the policy among stakeholders in the state held in Umuahia, CCD identified among others, a low level of awareness of the policy among stakeholders in the state, including principals and teachers as among the challenges.

Other findings include a poor commitment by the state government to inclusive education through its inability to access Universal basic Education funding from the Federal Government, as well as poor funding through non-release of subventions for the past 10 years to special schools and non-inclusive schools, delayed and non-payment of teachers’ salaries across the board.

The research further noted that insufficient specially-trained teachers, discrimination and stigmatisation against members, poor parental knowledge, attitude and lack of social acceptance, inadequate supply and availability of facilities, infrastructures like Braille keyboards, typewriters, recorders, assistive devices, audio-visual devices, mobility devices like school buses, wheelchairs and others for people living with disabilities.

The CCD research also noted lack of interest in disability affairs, absence of legal frameworks for protection, poor teachers’ welfare and lack of competence in disability affairs, non-inclusion of policy in schools in Abia, lack of capacity, poor/faulty perception of what it takes to facilitate inclusive education, and poor attitude of stakeholders who only use charity and religious models to respond to needs of learners with disabilities.

The group, therefore, implored the Abia State House of Assembly to scale up its oversight functions and budgetary allocations to MDAs to make inclusive education accessible and affordable to PWD, to as a matter of urgency, pass the Disability Rights Bill and to inaugurate a standing committee to champion the cause of Inclusive Education Rights for PWDs in the state.

It further advised ASUBEB and relevant ministries in the state to scale up steps to access federal government grants on Special Education, to build up the capacity and confidence of staff involved in teaching PWDs, to review and modify primary and secondary schools curricula to accommodate POWDs’ needs, pay teachers’ salaries to motivate them, and to encourage PWDs with special awards, scholarships, logistics like buses, tricycles, and wheelchairs and to roll out aggressive information, education and communication programs to sensitise the general public on the true meaning and relevance of Inclusive Education Policy.

In her speech, the wife of the state governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, expressed her satisfaction over the activities of the group.

Represented by her Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe, Ikpeazu assured of leading other groups to prevail on the state lawmakers to pass the Disability Rights Bill.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, David Obinna Anyaele, said the organisation would use the report to engage relevant state actors in meaningful dialogue. The Abia State House of Assembly, Abia State Planning Commission, SSA to Gov Ikpeazu on Hearing Impairment, ASUBEB and others were represented at the occasion with assurances to assist the group.

