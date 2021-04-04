FG unveils plans to mitigate risks posed by unexploded, explosive ordnances in conflict areas

The Federal Government, on Sunday, applauded ongoing efforts being made by the United Nations Mines Action Service (UNMAS) in Nigeria in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and North East Development Commission (NEDC) toward raising awareness and mitigating the risks posed by unexploded ordnances (UXOs), mines and other explosive remnants of war in conflict-affected communities.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, gave the commendation via a statement to mark the 2021 International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

According to the Minister, the exercise is to take place in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States respectively.

“As part of the Ministry’s efforts to raise mine awareness, the North East Development Commission NEDC in collaboration with a local partner Make safe Humanitarian Safety and Demining Services is currently organising a series of mine risk awareness training for communities in the BAY States (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe).

“On this International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we aim for an environment free of mines and other UXOs, where our people can live and work in a safe environment, conducive to development and where the people are fully sensitised about mine risks and needs of victims are met,” the Minister noted.

