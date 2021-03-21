Nigeria recorded 1,114 COVID-19 infections last week, lowest in four months

In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.

In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6).

Last week (March 14-20), 1,114 new cases were reported, representing over 1,000 reductions from the previous week’s figure of 2,300.

The 1,114 cases recorded last week is the lowest in four months.

Also, in the last two weeks, the country tested 140,297 persons, which shows that the country may be close to flattening the curve of the pandemic.

The country has tested 1,684,305 samples out of which 161,651 cases have been confirmed, a total of 147,775 patients have been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 11,846 patients in various isolation centres across the country while 2,030 deaths were recorded.

Deaths reduced, recoveries increased

Further analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced in the past two weeks.

Nigeria recorded 66 deaths in two weeks. 49 deaths in the penultimate week (March 7 – 13) and 17 new deaths last week.

Also, 10,130 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged within the period. According to the breakdown, 7,069 were discharged in the first week and 3,061 last week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 120 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 160,657.

On Monday, 238 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 160,895.

On Tuesday, 179 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 161,074.

On Wednesday, 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 135 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 130 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 112 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 161,651.

See the breakdown of the 161,651 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 57,245 cases, followed by FCT – 19,547, Plateau – 9,006, Kaduna – 8,857, Rivers – 6,852, Oyo – 6,823, Edo – 4,868, Ogun – 4,610, Kano – 3,882, Ondo – 3,146, Kwara – 3,067, Delta – 2,599, Osun – 2,508, Nasarawa – 2,316, Enugu – 2,221, Katsina – 2,082, Gombe – 2,025, Ebonyi – 1,985, Anambra – 1,909, Akwa Ibom – 1,733, Abia – 1,649, Imo – 1,639, Bauchi – 1,488, Borno – 1,325, Benue – 1,188, Adamawa – 942, Niger – 930, Taraba – 910, Ekiti – 863, Bayelsa – 832, Sokoto – 773, Jigawa – 503, Kebbi – 442, Cross River – 357, Yobe – 293, Zamfara – 231, Kogi – 5.

