FG suspends processing of new passport applications till June 1

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service to suspend the processing of New Passport applications in all passport Offices nationwide till 1, June 2021.

Minister of Interior, Ọgbẹni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave this directive said this would enable the Immigration Service to clear the over 244,336 backlogs of applications pending with the Service for months because of the scarcity of the passport booklets.

A circular to this effect dated 17, May 2021, and signed by Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, AB Yerima, said the directive, took effect from Monday, adding that new application for passports, whether fresh or renewal are suspended till 1, June.

Yerima said, “I am directed to convey to you the directive of the Honourable Minister of Interior on the suspension of processing of New Passport Applications in all passport offices nationwide.

“This directive, which comes into effect from today 17, May 2021, has become necessary to allow enough time to clear all backlog of applications sequel to the commencement of the new passport regime on 19 June, 2021.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, all PCOs are therefore directed to utilize this period, 17, May 2021, to 31, May 2021, to ensure that all backlogs are produced and handed over to Command Comptrollers for collection by members of the public concerned.

“Accordingly, new application for passports, whether fresh or renewal are by this circular suspended till 1, June 2021,” he said.

