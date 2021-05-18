EFCC arrests five students for alleged internet fraud at Kwara airport

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ for various offences bordering on cybercrime at the International Airport, Ilorin.

The suspects are Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the arrest was sequel to intelligence gathered by the commission about the arrival of the suspects who flew from Lagos to Ilorin on Monday, April 17, 2021.

Four of the arrested suspects are students of Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete and a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

“Upon arrest, items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, phones and laptop.

The suspects who have confessed to the crime have volunteered useful statements to the commission and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

