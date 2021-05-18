EFCC arrests five students for alleged internet fraud at Kwara airport

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
EFCC arrests five students

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ for various offences bordering on cybercrime at the International Airport, Ilorin.

The suspects are Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the arrest was sequel to intelligence gathered by the commission about the arrival of the suspects who flew from Lagos to Ilorin on Monday, April 17, 2021.

Four of the arrested suspects are students of Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete and a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

“Upon arrest, items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, phones and laptop.

The suspects who have confessed to the crime have volunteered useful statements to the commission and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…EFCC arrests five students for alleged internet fraud at Kwara airport

EFCC arrests five students for alleged internet fraud at Kwara airport

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Delete state, LG’s joint account from constitution, NULGE tells NASS

Latest News

52-year-old man dies as building collapse by heavy storm in llorin

Latest News

Financial autonomy for judiciary not negotiable, JUSUN tells Ayade-led govt in Cross…

Latest News

FG suspends processing of new passport applications till June 1

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More