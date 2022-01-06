FG, states, stakeholders review implementation of National Social Investment Programmes in 2021

Stakeholders drawn from Federal and State Governments, on Thursday, commenced the review of various components of the National Social Investment Programmes for the year 2021, with a view to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who presided over the ‘National Social Investment Programmes Annual Strategic Review Meeting, 2021’ held in Abuja, tasked all the stakeholders on the need to rededicate themselves to “effectively discharge the task ahead of us in the course of implementing and delivering the inherent benefits of the NSIP to their intended beneficiaries across the nation.”

According to her, the NSIP which is a cluster of social investment programmes was “deliberately introduced by President Buhari and solely funded by the Federal Government to address the social gaps, especially amongst the youth, the poor and the vulnerable nationwide.

“In its implementation for sustainability and effectiveness, Mr President purposely ensured a viable partnership between the Federal Government, one hand, and the 36 states and the FCT, on the other, to drive his agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030.

“As key representatives and appointees of your various State Governments tasked with the onerous responsibility of overseeing the effective implementation of the NSIPs in your respective States, therefore, you, the Focal Persons, hold the key role of strengthening this relationship, and I urge you all to work hard towards building and strengthening this partnership for the overall benefit of every Nigerian.

“The annual strategic review meeting is designed to provide a veritable avenue for the Ministry and NSIP leadership to meaningfully relate with our strategic implementation partners, represented by the State Focal Persons and other critical stakeholders gathered here today, to take stock of the entire spectrum of activities around the effective implementation of all clusters of the NSIP, nationally and in our respective States, with a view to drawing on the valuable lessons learnt to guide future implementation during this and the coming years.

“This meeting also provides a welcome opportunity for us to congratulate ourselves in areas where we did well, while also closely looking at specific areas and implementation modalities where we have faced challenges, with a view to strategizing towards further improvements on effective programme implementation and impactful delivery.

“It is in the light of this that I urge you all to effectively participate and openly share your valuable insights during this strategic meeting to help guide and shape the emergence of an outcome that will help substantially improve on programme implementation across all clusters, and in all states of the federation.

“The National Coordinator is hereby directed to ensure that the outcomes are urgently presented to me for immediate consideration, with a view to consolidating the position and impact of the NSIP as a pillar to the legacies of this administration.

“I would, therefore, request your full dedication and contribution in the course of this important engagement, and look forward to receiving the Communique for review and immediate implementation,” the Minister noted.

Speaking earlier, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Nura Alkali expressed optimism that the shared knowledge observed that he meeting offers us all yet another significant opportunity to reflect and exchange ideas especially with the State Focal Persons as part of our continuing efforts to effectively implement the Ministry’s social protection programmes for maximum impact.

Mr Alkali who was represented by the NSIP Director Finance, Joseph Adaramoye explained that: “Similar in-house meetings have already been held at the level of the respective NSIP Cluster Heads and personnel, and this expanded meeting with you is part of the Ministry’s effort to expand the scope of its engagement with key partners and stakeholders in the implementation process.

“As a forward-looking Ministry, we do not take these kinds of strategic reviews and purposeful engagements for granted, as we strongly believe they are very vital and also hold the key to achieving our primary objective of driving the effective implementation of our mandate to Nigerians.

“As key strategic partners in the implementation process of the social investment programmes, therefore, I welcome and urge you all to actively participate and share your experiences with a view to improving the effective delivery of all programmes to the targeted beneficiaries.

“We remain hopeful that the knowledge/experience shared and confidence built during this engagement will significantly help towards enhancing the effective delivery and desired impact of the programmes across the length and breadth of the federation in all respects.”

