FG restates commitment to growth of teaching profession

The Federal Government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that teachers get the best in the country.

Minister of State for education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, spoke during the flag-off ceremony of the 2022 Nationwide Capacity-Building Workshop for teachers, held at the Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja.

While stating that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is bringing back the glory days of the teaching profession in the country, the Minister added that part of the special interest the present administration has in redeeming the image and standard of education include recent incentive like new the salary scale, elongated retirements and service age and increased emoluments of teachers.

He said that no well-meaning government could downplay the critical role of teachers in the socio-economic development of any nation as they provide the very basis for reasoning that guides advancement in all forms of human endeavour, hence the premium placed on the teaching profession.

Despite numerous challenges facing the sector, Opiah disclosed that the Buhari led-government would continue to engage in the provision of quality education at all levels.

“We will continue to entrench inclusiveness in education, promote and support digital literacy in schools and ensure effective teacher training in all areas of leadership skills.

“The federal Ministry of Education through the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna, is will continue to champion teacher education, training and retraining in Nigeria

“This explains why the Pillar 5 of our Ministerial Strategic Plan(MSP) is focused on Teacher Capacity-Building and Professional Development.

“We all know that teaching is a noble profession and teachers are very important to us in the process of nation-building. As a result, we will work together with the teachers to build the nation of our dream.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



