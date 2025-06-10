FG resolves Sterling Oil, PENGASSAN dispute

In a recent development, the Federal Government has finally put an end to the ongoing dispute between Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In the spirit of mutual respect and long-term collaboration, both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to internal resolution of matters and proactive engagement in addressing future issues.

According to a source in Abuja, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and PENGASSAN (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria) have reached a constructive and amicable resolution on all outstanding matters, following collaborative engagements facilitated by the Federal Government on 4th of June 2025.

The agreement also underscores Sterling Oil’s dedication to upholding regulatory compliance, fostering capacity development for Nigerian professionals, and sustaining open dialogue with stakeholders, as Oil giant expresses appreciation to PENGASSAN leadership, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and NNPC Limited for their vital roles in facilitating a fair and forward-looking agreement.

This resolution marks a positive step toward strengthening trust and cooperation across the industry, and Sterling Oil reaffirm its commitment to remain focused on contributing to Nigeria’s energy development through sustainable and inclusive practices along with mutual collaboration from respective unions.