FG raises alarm over possible December terrorist attack in Abuja

THE Federal Government has raised the alarm of a possible attack by terrorists in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this December and put all the security agencies on red alert.

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) made this known in a leaked internal memo addressed to security agencies in the country.

The Federal Government has accordingly directed all security agencies in the country to beef up security arrangements during the Christmas and New Year Holiday celebrations, especially in Abuja.

Acting on the Federal Government’s directive, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has charged sector commanders to immediately deploy proactive measures against the identified potential threat to prevent such attack as well as arrest those involved.

The statement purportedly signed by Edirin Okoto, Land Border Patrol Commander, on behalf of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, noted that the planned attack is expected to happen between 17 and 31 December, 2021.

According to the statement the purported Abuja attack is said to be masterminded by one Drahmane Ould Ali, who also popular called as Mohammed Ould Sidat.

He is said to possess multiple passports, one of which is an Algerian diplomatic passport with the name; Najim Ould Ibrahim and suspected to be in the company of a Nigerian accomplice, one Zahid Aminon, who might also have a pseudonym.

The intelligence gathered also suggested that the terrorists are already in the West African sub region. They are suspected to be around the Mali-GAO-Niger Republic ambience.

All Sector Commanders of Immigrations are therefore urged to intensify alert levels and response timing within their jurisdictions.

The statement NIS reads: “The Office of the Ag CGI is in receipt of a Security Report (URGENT) from the Presidency (OSGF).

“The import is about a looming attack on Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja, between 17 and 31 December 2021.

“The planned attack is purportedly being led by one DRAHMANE, OULD ALI, aka Mohammed Ould Sidat, an Algerian national to be assisted by one Zahid Aminon, a Nigerien national.

“The report indicates the duo are en route Nigeria from Mali through Gao and Niger Republic, riding a white Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No- AG157EKY. That these two had four Nigerian accomplices who are already embedded in the country.

“It is further reported that Ali holds Algerian Diplomatic Passport with the name Najim Ould Ibrahim.

“Consequently, I am directed to request you to intensify alert levels, emplace necessary countermeasures at all our entry/exit points- Air, Land, Sea/Marine, including, but not limited to, surveillance, rigorous search on persons and vehicles, transhumance, to effectuate the immediate arrest of these terrorists/countervail this and any terrorist attacks in Abuja”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of NIS when contacted said the statement should be discountenanced by the media, saying from the content, it is a routine internal memo for security agencies to be on alert.

