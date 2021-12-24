President Buhari visits Maiduguri after rocket attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after Boko Haram launched an attack on three communities hours before his arrival.

The President was in Maiduguri for a one-day working visit where he commissioned some projects.

Buhari’s aircraft landed at the Maiduguri Airforce Base at exactly 11:45am was in the company of ministers and top government.

On hand to receive the president was state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, alongside his cabinet members and the state service chiefs.

The president was visiting Borno for the second time in six months, having last visited the state on June 21, 2021, when he commissioned massive projects undertaken by the Borno State Government and North East Development Commission.

The president was immediately driven to Sheik Tijjani Bolori Mega School where he commissioned the multi-million naira project.

The state governor appealed to the people to come out en-mass to appreciate Buhari’s efforts in supporting resettlement and recognise all the good works the president had done for the state in the last six years.

Among the projects he also commissioned was the first 10km flyover in the state capital Maiduguri and an international conference centre.

