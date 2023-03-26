Jacob Segun Olatunji

Worried by the fresh mounting Political tension across the country as a result of the last general elections, the Federal Government has reportedly placed the Nation’s Security Forces on the red alert to prevent a possible political uprising in the country ahead of the May 29 inauguration of a new administration

A presidency source told the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Sunday that the action became necessary following various unfavorable negative reports emanating from the security forces of the alleged plots by some disgruntled elements to ignite an unprecedented crisis in the country and abort the inauguration of a new administration as planned

According to the source, ” no responsible government will fold its hands and allow few disgruntled elements for selfish interest to set the entire country ablaze

” Now that the elections are an over, aggrieved individual (s) or Political Party or Parties in line with the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the land are expected to channel their grievances to the appreciate quarters, which is the Election Petition Tribunal at various levels and not otherwise.”

The Source explained that the security forces are to focus mainly on the nation’s Borders, Air, land, and Seaports on 24 hours basis to prevent those plotting the crisis from carrying out their dastardly act

The said added that certain individual and political actors across the country have also been placed under security watch due to their unguarded Utterances and activities since after the general elections

According to the source, following the fresh Presidential directive on the security situation in the country, the heads of the security forces have been holding a series of meetings, reviewing the situation from time to time on the way for their personnel to be on the same page in tackling the looming crisis

On Saturday, the Department of State Service (DSS) again raised the alarm over the alleged plans to violently disrupt peace in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya

According to the statement, ” the Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from the desperate act





It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement and approach the courts for redress if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

According to it, ” It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy.

” It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

It however explained that “be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.”

The Service warned that “those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

According to it, “inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will consume them and the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.”

The statement, While assuring that, the Service would continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well, ” this is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses.”

On his own, the President-elect Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu had also raised the alarm over alleged plots to distrupt his inauguration from taking place as scheduled

However, fielding questions with Defence Correspondents during the bi-weekly briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies conducted in addressing the various security challenges across the country on Thursday in Abuja, Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, assured that there was no need to entertain any security concerns over the general elections

He explained that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces would continue to provide enabling environments for the successful conduct of the polls and as well ensure a hitch-free transition programme of the Federal Government.