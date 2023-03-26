Israel Arogbonlo

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi, Dino Melaye, former Senator and spokesperson for the Abubakar Atiku Campaign Organisation has declared his intention to contest in the race.

Melaye disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He also called on his supporters to support his gubernatorial ambition.

“Lets do it together. We shall recover Kogi State,” he captioned alongside his campaign poster.

Lets do it together. We shall recover Kogi State. pic.twitter.com/3hI8RMClGm — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) March 26, 2023

This comes after the screening of PDP aspirants for Kogi and Imo elections scheduled to hold later this year.

