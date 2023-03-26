Ebenezer Adurokiya

Most commercial banks in Warri and environs in Delta State opened for operations on Saturday and Sunday in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Our correspondent who monitored the situation on Sunday reported that some banks opened for operations at about 9:00 a.m. while others resumed between 11:00 a.m and 12:00 noon.

Among the banks which commenced operations at 9:00 a.m were: Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Eco Bank, all in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The Zenith Bank, Igbudu branch in Warri South Local Government Area also opened for operations on Saturday and Sunday at about 9:00 a.m.

While Unity Bank and Access Bank began services at 11:00 a.m and FCMB at 12:00 noon, this may not be said of the First Bank, Enerhen branch.

As of 12:25 p.m, the bank had not opened and only very few customers were waiting outside the bank premises.

However, a source from the bank told journalists on two separate visit that the commercial bank would not open on Sunday.

Checks revealed that UBA has been paying customers N10,000 each while Zenith Bank, and Sterling Bank dispensed N40,000 and N20,000, respectively to their customers.

On the other hand, the Water Resources branches of Fidelity Bank and Eco Bank were paying customers based on the amount they requested, but not above the CBN’s daily cash withdrawal limit.

A very senior staff at Fidelity Bank, who expressed joy at the smooth conduct of the exercise, added that the customers were happy with the development.

“We opened for operations at 9:00 a.m on Saturday and Sunday in line with the directives from the CBN. We disbursed the amount requested by the customers and we do not discriminate,” the staff said.

Mr Anthony Onajite, a customer at Fidelity Bank, said that he was able to withdraw N50,000 he filled in his withdrawal slip with no stress.

The banks were paying over the counters and the Automated Tellers Machines simultaneously, while customers were orderly in the processes.