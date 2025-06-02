FG mandates employees’ compensation scheme for all public workers

• NSITF joins the Federal Head of Civil Service to sensitise civil servants

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is commencing a service-wide sensitisation of civil servants in furtherance of the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme in the Federal civil service.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, had led his team to the office of the Federal Head of Service to kickstart the sensitisation campaign.

The Head of the Federal Civil Service, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack, pledged her unflinching support to the NSITF to ensure that all workers in the public sector benefit from the scheme. She committed to working with the NSITF as it embarks on the sensitisation campaign across the service.

Mr Faleye lauded the welfare-centered initiatives of the Head of Service and mentioned that the privileged opportunity to serve in the Head of Service Committee for the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP2025) reinforced his commitment to ensure the implementation of the ECS in the Federal civil service.

He pointed out that while other committee members were talking about housing, health and related issues, NSITF stayed on its core mandate, focusing on surmounting the barriers to the service-wide implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme in the Federal civil service, in particular with the desired outcome being to enhance the social protection available to Federal civil servants.

Faleye said: “We felt that what was key for us as we shared ideas and discussed initiatives during the strategy sessions we had under the auspices of the FCSSIP2025 was how to sustainably implement and deepen initiatives that were already available but not implemented and ensure that those welfare initiatives are implemented for the benefit of workers in terms of their welfare and social security.

“And in that regard, what was key for us was to then ensure that our core mandates are reflected and highlighted as we discussed the initiatives at the FCSSIP2025 and we made the commitment to do everything within our sphere of influence to ensure that those initiatives become a reality.

“The Employee Compensation Scheme is a Scheme enabled by law, which mandates us to pay claims and compensation to all Nigerian workers for injuries, disabilities, death or diseases that arise in the course of work. So, mainly it is a work-related social insurance, and we are at the forefront of implementing this.

“When we look at the size of the Federal civil service, there’s no better place to impact the welfare of workers than within the core ecosystem of the Federal civil service. That is why it was important that we ensure that the Scheme is operational at the Federal level and all the associated MDAs related to it.”

In her response, the Head of the Federal Civil Service, Mrs Walson-Jack, said:

“I want to assure you that this office, through the Service Welfare Office, will give you all the support, all the encouragement, and will work with you to ensure that this Scheme comes on board this year 2025 and that it comes to stay.”