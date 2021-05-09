FG has lost means to secure Nigerians, says Aribisala, PDP National Treasurer

The National Treasurer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Wale Aribisala has lamented the current waves of insecurity across the country, saying the All Progressives Congress-led federal government has completely lost the will to ensure the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Aribisala who is contesting for governor in the year election in Ekiti state noted that the ruling party lied and decieved voters in the country in 2015 and 2019 about bringing change, adding that all socio-economic development indices are presently in the negative.

He spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital while unveiling his campaign organisation team which has a former chairman of the party in the state, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo as the Director-General.

According to him, “Today, we can not say we want to travel without feeling apprehended of being kidnapped, that’s how bad our security set up is.The president and his team has completely lost it.

“They lied to Nigerians and we can see the damage they have done to our country across all sectors. There is poverty in the land and there is no hope because the federal government is not doing anything tangible to savage the country.”

While lamenting the economic and security situations in the state, the former House of Representatives member called on residents to support his aspiration towards transforming the state for better.

“What we need now are people with good ideology, with quality leadership, who could use their knowledge to revamp the economy, ensure security and bring succor to the people,” Aribisala said.

The governorship aspirant expressed optimism that the experience and personality of the director-general would help the team to achieve victory in the 2021 poll.

Responding, the Director-General, Chief Olu-Ojo, expressed his readiness to work for the emergence of Aribisala as the governorship candidate of the PDP, describing him as the face of the youths

“His background as a banker and a financial wizard has placed him in better stead to manage the tight economy of this state.

He remains the best hope of the people who will take us out from the directionless present regime in the state whose tenure has brought doom and calamities to the people of the state,” he said.

The DG advised party leaders to eschew bitterness and any form of acrimony ahead of the election, saying that PDP would only achieve success at the poll with unity of purpose.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE