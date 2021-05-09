Omo-Agege performs power sub-station, ground-breaking, says energy fundamental to quality life

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has reaffirmed that electrical energy is essential for the improvement of quality life and economic development.

This is just as he said that the Federal Government was committed to ending the estimated billing syndrome in the power sector.

Omo-Agege disclosed on Saturday at the groundbreaking ceremony of a Power Sub-station at his country home, Orhomuru-Orogun, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“I remind the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of its obligation to their customers and the government.

“Regarding the mass metering initiative, of the federal government aimed at ending the era of estimated billing syndrome.

“That is what President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly wants.

“All over the world, there’s an agreement that accesses to energy is fundamental to improving quality of life and it is the key imperative for economic development.

“Energy has played and will continue to play a critical role in the economic development of the world. Indeed it has been described as the backbone of the economy and social development in any country.

“Electricity has been an enabler for industrial development, social welfare and improved healthcare and its role is only increasing in importance.

“Across the world, reliable energy supports expanded industry, modern agriculture, increases trade and improves transportation.

“It increases economic growth because many production and consumption activities involve energy as basic input.

“The use of energy drives economic productivity and industrial growth and it’s essential to any modern economy,” the Obarisi of Urhobo land quipped.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo, said that the power station would help to regulate the power voltage.

“The station can regulate its voltage to the normal level. It will also create employment for the teeming youth of this community,” he said.

The President-General of the Orogun kingdom, Mr Benson Idakara, represented by Mr Godspower Odenema, thanked the Federal Government for the initiative.

He appealed for a committee to be set up to ensure that the contractors handling the project used standard materials.

