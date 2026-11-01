FG expresses support for SMEs in communication sector

The Federal government has expressed commitment to the continuous support of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the communication sector of the country.

Speaking at the Weekend in Abuja, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Tope Fasua, reaffirmed that the Tinubu administration has continued its economic rescue by empowering SMEs, especially those in the communication sector.

“The last time I was travelling out of the country, I bought a very expensive eSIM at Abuja Airport, and I was going to Bangkok. The eSIM worked in London, but it didn’t work in Bangkok. I didn’t get much value for it, but I’m hoping that Esdiac is better. I think it’s much cheaper than what I got”.

He commended the indigenous firm for building a system that reduces the cost of making calls around the globe, assuring Esdiac of government support.

Also speaking, the Founder of Esdiac, Mr. Austin Ugbebor, and the Lead Infrastructure and Security Engineer, Daramola Olugbenga, said the Esdiac Media Parley and Stakeholders Engagement is proof that world-class telecom products can be built and sustained in Nigeria.

Olugbenga explained that Esdiac was designed from the ground up as a statement of local capability, leveraging existing global technologies but building a proprietary, highly scalable backbone.

“From Esdiac, we have done it and we are still doing it with Nigerians. This is a big statement that we can do it,”.

He stated that the system was initially dimensioned for one million concurrent calls, with architecture that prevents mid-call drops despite network fluctuations.

“We built in a very scalable manner. So even if there is a network fluctuation, the call will not drop mid-conversation. Once a call starts, it will run to the end”.

At the heart of the local-content pitch is data sovereignty. Both speakers stressed that Esdiac complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Act and NCC regulations, storing and processing all Nigerian user data in Nigeria.

On his part, Ugbebor said, “We authenticate your access into the platform using the SIM and we ride on our own backbone, which is mainly here in Nigeria and also in the US. We are very careful that data here are not transmitted outside the country.”

He noted that as a paid product licensed by both the NCC in Nigeria and the FCC in the United States, Esdiac cannot share user information with third parties without user approval or a court order, and users have the right to request data held about them.