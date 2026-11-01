2027: Tinubu, APC don’t deserve another term — PRP

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has advised Nigerians against voting for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another term in office, saying doing so will amount to aggravating the levels of poverty and insecurity that have ravaged the country.

The national chairman of PRP, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement titled “Tinubu Cannot Stop The Killings, Yet Asks Another Term” and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, said that “despite all attempts by the APC to hoodwink Nigerians into believing in its acclaimed reforms during its presidential rally in Kaduna, the ruling party’s popularity is waning by the day among Nigerians who have been exposed to kidnappers, killers and crushing poverty under the ruling party”.

Baba-Ahmed, while challenging Tinubu to submit himself for close medical scrutiny and management, said Nigeria needs a strong, healthy and focused leadership as he also called on the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute the killers of Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, who was assassinated in his Dutsin-Ma country home of Katsina State last week.

The statement read, “The nation watched with deep concern the clumsy and outrageously expensive failure of the APC to sell deep unpopularity to a hostile nation.

“The lessons of Kaduna are many. One is that APC cannot paper over its failed stewardship and record with money. Nigerians could see through the charade, which was clutching at straws to create fictions that offend our sensitivities. Another is the tragic standard against which the APC leadership holds Nigerians.

“The contempt in the assumption that splashing a trillion Naira of our money to organise an event in Kaduna will make Nigerians forget unprecedented levels of poverty and insecurity under which we live has been noted. Then, even more worrying, it is safe to assume that APC leaders will continue to spend more and more of public resources to engage embattled Nigerians with their fiction of enjoying popular support.

“Finally, the brief glimpses of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the Kaduna rally suggested that patriotic demand that he should submit himself to close medical scrutiny and management. A nation desperately needing strong, healthy and focused leadership such as ours cannot continue to avoid advising Mr President to ensure that he has the best health available for a stressed and aging leader.

“Even as APC held its embarrassing launching of its campaign during which policemen protected billboards, bandits were picking local residents from their homes in Kaduna metropolis. Villagers in many parts of Nigeria were paying for the failure of the APC administration to protect them with freedom, ransom, and dignity. Those who wait their turns in fear and uncertainty will not be consoled by the assassination of Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka at his home in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina. For what it is worth, the nation demands the arrest and prosecution of his assassins immediately.

“More significantly, the nation will continue to demand its right to be protected even where it would have made up its mind that another term for the APC will only deepen our exposure to kidnappers, killers and crushing poverty.

“In case the APC insists on living out its last few weeks in power in delusion, it should be reminded that a credible election in 2027 will bring an end to its failed leadership. Until then, Nigerians will continue to demand that they are protected and allowed to live a dignified existence.“