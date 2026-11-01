7 types of paralysis you should know

Paralysis is the loss of the ability to move parts of the body normally. It can happen suddenly or develop gradually, depending on what is affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves or muscles.

The condition can affect one side of the body, both legs, all four limbs or a specific part of the body. In some cases, movement is completely lost, while in others, a person may still have limited movement or weakness.

Stroke, spinal cord injuries, infections, nerve disorders and other medical conditions can cause paralysis. Recognising the different patterns can help people understand what the condition means and why prompt medical assessment is important.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights seven types of paralysis you should know.

Monoplegia

Monoplegia affects one limb, meaning one arm or one leg. The affected limb may become completely paralysed or significantly weaker than the other limbs. Depending on the underlying cause, the condition may develop suddenly or gradually.

Damage to a particular area of the brain or spinal cord, nerve injury and some neurological conditions can result in monoplegia. A person who suddenly develops weakness or inability to move one arm or leg should receive urgent medical attention, particularly if there are other symptoms such as difficulty speaking or facial weakness.

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia affects one side of the body, usually involving the arm and leg on the same side.

Stroke is one of the most common causes, although brain injuries, tumours, infections and other neurological conditions can also cause it.

The weakness may affect the face as well as the arm and leg. Depending on the severity and cause, movement may be partly or completely lost. Sudden weakness or paralysis affecting one side of the body is a medical emergency because it may be a sign of stroke.

Paraplegia

Paraplegia mainly affects both legs and sometimes parts of the lower body. It commonly results from damage to the spinal cord, particularly injuries affecting the lower part of the spinal cord. Other possible causes include certain diseases and conditions that damage the spinal cord or nervous system.

People with paraplegia may also experience changes in sensation and problems controlling the bladder or bowel. The extent of paralysis depends on where and how severely the spinal cord has been affected.

Diplegia

Diplegia refers to paralysis or significant weakness affecting the same parts of the body on both sides, with the legs commonly more affected than the arms. It is often associated with cerebral palsy, particularly forms in which muscle control and movement are predominantly affected in the lower limbs.

A person with diplegia may have difficulty walking, maintaining balance or controlling movements of the legs. The severity varies considerably from one person to another.

Early rehabilitation, including physiotherapy and other supportive care, can help many people improve movement and independence.

Quadriplegia or tetraplegia

Quadriplegia, also called tetraplegia, affects all four limbs, usually as a result of significant damage to the cervical spinal cord. The extent of paralysis can vary. Some people may retain limited movement in their arms or legs, while others may lose movement and sensation almost completely.

Depending on the level of spinal cord injury, breathing and other essential body functions may also be affected. Spinal cord injuries causing quadriplegia require specialised medical care and long-term rehabilitation.

6. Facial paralysis

Facial paralysis affects the muscles used for facial movement. A person may have difficulty smiling, closing one eye, raising an eyebrow or moving one side of the face normally.

Bell’s palsy is a common cause of sudden facial paralysis and often affects one side of the face.

However, facial weakness can also occur with stroke and other neurological conditions.

This distinction is important. If facial weakness develops suddenly alongside arm weakness, speech difficulty, confusion, severe headache or problems with balance, emergency medical care is required because stroke may be responsible.

7. Generalised paralysis

Generalised paralysis affects large portions of the body and can involve multiple limbs.

It may occur in serious neurological or neuromuscular conditions that interfere with communication between the nerves and muscles.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, for example, can cause rapidly progressive weakness that may eventually affect the muscles needed for breathing. Generalised paralysis can therefore be a medical emergency, particularly when weakness progresses quickly or breathing and swallowing become difficult.