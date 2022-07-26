FG displays nonchalant attitude to Education ― Sokoto NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State chapter has accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of displaying a nonchalant attitude toward the education sector in Nigeria.

The chairman of the union in the state Comrade A. Umar, stated this while delivering a letter on behalf of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), to the state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his office.

Represented by the vice chairman comrade Abubakar Malami, the chairman accused the Federal government delegation negotiating with ASUU of not being concerned with the ordinary citizens of the country.

He warned the federal government to quickly resolve all the lingering issues with the academic union so as to pave way for students in returning back to school.

Speaking while receiving the letter on behalf of the state governor, the state Commissioner for Careers and Establishment, Honourable Sani Bunu Yabo, commend NLC for their peaceful conduct.

He calls on the ASUU and the Federal Government to put the interest of the students into consideration in the ongoing negotiation and reach compromise by calling off the strike.

The governor, however, restated his commitment to education in the state, saying education remains a top priority of his administration.

