FG commissions soil testing, geographic information system laboratories

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Mohammed Abubakar has commissioned Soil Testing and Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratories in Abuja.

This is just as the Minister said that the country needs detailed soil survey and soil fertility maps for a good understanding of the best ways of evaluating the potentials of the nation’s soils for agricultural production.

The Minister said that this would stop the blind application of fertiliser and ensure sustainable land use.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Dr Abubakar said the soil resources on which agriculture depends must also receive special attention for sustainable agricultural production.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to an agriculture-led diversification of the nation’s economy.

The Minister noted that the facilities being commissioned has the capacity for analysing large quantities of soil samples rapidly.

He explained that the laboratory also has the capacity to receive soil field data in real-time for processing, analyses and mapping.

Dr Abubakar said the GIS technology with its versatility will facilitate the production of soil fertility maps for different parts of the country.

“This will provide current information on the suitability and capability of lands for the production of different crops and land use.

“The maps will provide information on crop and location-specific types of fertiliser for blending by our blenders to enhance agricultural productivity and stop the blind application of fertilisers in the country.

“This is another bold step towards sustainable production of food using modern technology by paying attention to the health of our soils.”

Furthermore, he added that the Ministry is now in a position to provide technology-driven services for effective land resources management nationwide.

He said that the Federal government is committed to an agriculture-led diversification of the nation’s economy.

“This is another bold step towards sustainable production of food using modern technology by paying attention to the health of our soils.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said the laboratories are expected to expand soil analytical services in the country and bring soil testing services closer to our farming communities.

He said: “In our drive towards attaining food self-sufficiency, the facilities we are commissioning today are expected to contribute substantially in driving the process because the soil is the starting point when we talk of food security.

He added that the commissioned soil testing and GIS laboratories will facilitate the production of national soil survey and soil fertility maps for the country.

“We hope to complete the project in three years, subject to availability of resources.

“The Nigerian Soil Information Service (NISIS) will be established at the end of the nationwide detailed soil survey.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate