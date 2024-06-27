The Federal Government has commissioned a new fire station donated by Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Bayelsa State.

The fire station is based in Toru Orua, a community located in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, commended the senator’s gesture, noting that the new facility would enhance the agency’s ability to respond to fire incidents in the state.

This was contained in a statement made on Thursday in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Babatunde Alao, and made available to newsmen.

Tunji-Ojo said, “It takes an exposed mind and a visionary personality to understand what is happening here today. With this, you are making this place a hub for the industrial revolution that will happen in the Niger Delta.

“This is the first time I have seen this exemplary initiative from a senator, and it shows that you understand that fire service is not just about fire, as they are the first responders in any emergency situation.

“On behalf of the father of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), thank you for being a pacesetter and hoisting the flag of greatness and development in the Niger-Delta region.”

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji expressed gratitude to Senator Seriake Dickson for donating a new fire station to the agency.

“I thank His Excellency, the former governor of Bayelsa State and current Senator representing Bayelsa West

“I appreciate him for considering the building of a Fire Service station as his constituency project. With his collaboration, I am delighted that we now have this facility ready for operation,” he stated.

Speaking on the role of the fire service in response and rescue operations, Dickson called on lawmakers at both state and national levels to prioritise fire safety and consider building fire response capacities from their constituency allocations.

He said: “I use this medium to call on all our leaders in the country, our legislators at both state and national levels, to consider seriously the issue of fire safety.

“The government cannot have the resources on their own to build the fire response capacity that our great country needs. I hereby call for support for the fire service.

“While we all agree that it is very important that we support security outfits, we don’t sometimes remember the critical role that the fire service, which should be at the forefront of response and rescue operations, needs to play.

“I want to call on legislators to think of building fire response capacities from their constituency allocations. I believe this will assist the service in delivering better on their mandate.”

Dickson assured the minister of his support in the Senate for the reforms being implemented under the ministry.

The newly commissioned fire station is equipped with modern firefighting equipment and vehicles and is expected to improve the overall firefighting capacity in the state.

Also, READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE