The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has urged the federal and state governments to conclude discussions on the new minimum wage to avoid strike action, which they said would be inimical to the country’s economy.

SSANIP, in a communiqué issued at the end of its 72″ quarterly General Executive Council meeting at Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, expressed dismay over what it described as the sluggish attitude of the governments in concluding discussions on the new minimum wage.

The communiqué, which was signed by the National President of SSANIP, Comrade Philip Ogunsipe, and the National Secretary, Comrade Nura Shehu Gaya, reminded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that, on the assumption of duty, he promised Nigerian workers a living wage and not a minimum wage.

SSANIP also expressed concern over the economic hardship experienced all over the country, occasioned by the galloping inflation rate that has eroded the value of worker’s salaries and rendered many struggling to survive.

They also expressed worry over the unabated security challenges bedevilling the country, despite several efforts by the government to curtail them. SSANIP called on the government at all levels to intensify efforts and re-strategize to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“Council in session observed with dismay the sluggish and recalcitrant attitude of the federal and state governments on the conclusion of the new national minimum wage law as the existing one expires on April 18, 2024.

“Thus, it calls upon the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, conclude the process in the interest of Nigerian workers in order to avoid unnecessary workers’ unrest that may be inimical to the economic progress of the country.

“The council in session appreciated the efforts of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) negotiating team so far and aligned with their position on the New Minimum Wage.

“However, the Council in session wishes to remind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that, on the assumption of duty, he promised Nigerian workers a living wage and not a minimum wage. The Council therefore enjoined him to honour his words and give Nigerian workers a living wage.

“The council in session is equally worried and concerned with the economic hardship experienced all over the country occasioned by the galloping inflation rate that has eroded the value of the salaries of workers and rendered many struggling to survive.

“The Council in session therefore called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, stem the tide and rejig her economic policies for the survival of the citizenry.

“The council in session recognised and appreciated the extra efforts of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, for their tenacity, drive, commitment, and strength towards the approval and release of a New Unified Scheme of Service for Polytechnics in Nigeria.

“The council noted that there are some grey areas that need to be worked upon to make the document suitable for use.

“The Council therefore calls on the appropriate regulatory agencies to urgently look into these grey areas for industrial harmony and stability in the system.

On the implementation of the 25/35 per cent wage increase in state-owned polytechnics and colleges of technology, the Council commended the Federal Government for the implementation of the 25/35 percent wage increase earlier in the year.

The Council also noted that no state-owned polytechnics or colleges of technology have enjoyed the same, except the government of Ekiti State.

The Council therefore appealed to other state governments to immediately implement this 25–35% wage increase in their various institutions for industrial harmony and peace.

On payment of arrears of wage award (palliative), the Council in session is called on the Federal and State Governments to pay without further delay the arrears of wage award from the month of March till date, in tandem with the promise made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation that the government will resume the payment of the said wage award since the National Minimum Wage is yet to be approved and implemented.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE