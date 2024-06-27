The emirate tussle in the ancient city of Kano has taken on another dimension, with a traditional and official flag being hoisted at the Nassarawa mini palace where the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is currently staying.

The mini palace, located about a kilometre from the state government house, prominently displays the traditional flag and the national flag of Nigeria, both white and green, at a strategic location.

It is well known that the presence of the flag symbolises authority and signifies the presence of an emir. For the residents of Kano, the raised flag indicates that the Emir is in the palace, while a lowered flag signifies that the Emir is out of town.

Upon visiting on Thursday afternoon, both the traditional and national flags were seen flying at the entrance of the palace, signifying the Emir’s presence in the mini palace.

