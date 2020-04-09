FG appoints VC for newly established University of Agriculture, Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Musa Ahmed as Vice Chancellor for the newly established University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono who disclosed this while conveying his letter of appointment, stated that Professor Ahmed’s legacies as the maiden Vice-Chancellor will determine the prominence and pride of place the university will occupy in world universities ranking in the nearest future.

Musa Ahmed, until his appointment, was a Professor in the Department of Veterinary, Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

He is a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources; Director, International Technology Centre, the University of Maiduguri among others.

Professor Ahmed who is married with children hails from Borno State and has well over 36 published works to his credit.

Alhaji Sabo Nanono also conveyed the letter of appointment to the Registrar of the university, Yusuf Abdulazeez Bazata, from Kebbi State, whose appointment was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the smooth take-off of the university.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Bodies Are Being Left In Streets In An Overwhelmed Ecuadorian City

The streets of Ecuador’s western city of Guayaquil are deserted, with few residents in sight and a few dead, as bodies are being left in the streets of this overwhelmed place. The coronavirus pandemic is overloading the public services in the country’s most populous city to a point of collapse. Hospitals have no beds left to accept… Read full story

Alternate Perspectives On Nigeria’s Covid-19 Response

First, my thoughts and prayers go to our health workers. These men and women of valour risking it all battling at the frontline of COVID-19 are the true heroes of the moment. Almost every country in the world is shut, trying frantically to curb and reverse the spread of the coronavirus. Over the last weeks, major cities… Read full story

A Salute To Caregivers On The Frontlines

THE Covid-19 experience in many parts of the world, though challenging, has definitely brought the invaluable services of caregivers to the fore as humanity struggles to prevail over the daunting pestilential challenge. In many of the countries battling with the Covid 19 pandemic, the courage of the dauntless caregivers… Read full article