COVID-19: Oyo NAWOJ charges government to urgently address rise in cases

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, has called on government at all levels to address the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the nation as a matter of urgency.

NAWOJ made the call through its chairperson, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, on Wednesday, during a visit of the Risk Communication team of Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), to the state secretariat of Oyo NAWOJ.

Ajiboka said Oyo NAWOJ had in the last two weeks led a network of relevant stakeholders, groups, organisations and leaders in the state to form a feedback mechanism called “Oyo state Think Tank for COVID 19”, a coalition that has been brainstorming and addressing issues around COVID-19 in Oyo State.

She explained that most of the issues brought to the platform were resolved by members of the coalition, which has helped to keep the state together, adding that Oyo NAWOJ is determined to support other organisations of like minds to move the state forward at this time that the globe is fighting COVID-19.

According to her, while hoping that Nigeria will soon overcome the pandemic, there is need to enforce social distancing as commercial banks, markets and some other public places are yet to adhere to the policy of social distancing.

She added that more organisations would be added to the platform and assured the Risk Communication team that the “Oyo State Think Tank for COVID-19” would not be politicised or used by anyone against the government but would be a feedback mechanism to unite the state and country at large.

The Risk Communications team led by Mr Olaoye Olatunde spoke on the need for media practitioners to continue advocacy, Sensitisation and enlightenment of the public at the grass-root level.

The team also noted that visiting stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remains a priority of the state EOC.

