FG appoints Ahmed Audi as new commandant-general for NSCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

According to a release issued on Thursday and signed by Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) at the Minister of Interior, Ahmed Audi, “emerged the best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.”

The release added that President Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

The Minister of Interior and chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Rauf Aregbesola, who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.