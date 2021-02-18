Akeredolu dissolves cabinet ahead of inauguration

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, dissolved the state Executive Council ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

Akeredolu who announced the dissolution of the Executive Council during a valedictory council session in his office, expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their selfless service to the state.

He also appreciated them for their support and dedication to duty in the last four years

Details later…

