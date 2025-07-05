FG, AfDB, IFAD launch agro-mechanisation training in Kano

The Kano State Project Implementation Unit (KSPIU) of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) program has launched a comprehensive training initiative focused on mechanized service provision, operation, and maintenance of farm equipment. The training, which commenced in Kano, targets 5,120 youths from various Farmer Organizations in the state.

The SAPZ program is a collaborative effort initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria in partnership with international development banks and organizations, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), as well as private sector investors and several state governments. The first phase of the program is being implemented in Kano, Ogun, Imo, Kaduna, Cross River, Kwara, Oyo states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Engineer Balarabe Shehu Wudilawa, the Agro-processing Engineer for the Kano unit of SAPZ, explained that the primary goal of the training is to empower young individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills in agricultural mechanization to become self-reliant service providers.

Wudilawa further elaborated that the youth participants would receive training on maintenance, operation, and other critical aspects required to become professional mechanized service providers. The program focuses on eight Local Government Areas within Kano State: Kura, Bagwai, Bebeji, Gezawa, Dawakin Tofa, Garun Mallam, Dambatta, and Bichi.

He noted that a “train-the-trainer” model has been adopted, with 56 participants selected from 56 Farmer Organizations to “step down the training to the remaining Farmer Organizations.” For the year 2025, the program aims to train 5,120 youth farmers from these eight Local Government Areas. To enhance effectiveness, the training has been divided into two phases, with the first phase covering 2,560 youth, including the Farmer Organizations responsible for cascading the training.

Engineer Wudilawa also disclosed that the SAPZ 2025 annual work plan and budget include provisions for equipment to be provided to the targeted youth after they complete their training.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Bashir Sanusi, the Permanent Secretary of the Kano State Ministry for Agriculture and Natural Resources, affirmed the present administration’s increased commitment to agricultural development. He urged participants to fully utilize the opportunity to learn and apply the acquired knowledge, describing the training as a “significant milestone in the history of Kano” that will provide job opportunities for thousands of youth and promote self-reliance.

Professor Muhammad Shuaibu Abubakar from the Department of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, Bayero University Kano (BUK), delivered a paper emphasizing the importance of farm machinery maintenance as the “backbone of mechanized agriculture.” He provided insights into the operation and maintenance of farm machinery, cautioning against rough handling to prevent loss of investment. Professor Abubakar also demonstrated safe handling measures to prevent injuries and fatalities.

The training modules cover key areas such as operation and maintenance of farm equipment, mechanized service provision entrepreneurship, business management, and practical sessions. Resource persons for the training include Professor M.S. Abubakar, Professor S.K. Shittu, Dr. MM. Nasidi, and Dr. MD Zakari, all from the Agricultural & Environmental Engineering department at Bayero University Kano.

The Knowledge Management and Communication Unit of the SAPZ Programme KSPIU observed that all participants expressed their delight at the opportunity and pledged to effectively utilize the training to become service providers and step down the knowledge to others.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE