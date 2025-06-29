FG addresses stakeholders’ concern over financial reporting council amendment

The Federal is addressing stakeholders concern on the Financial Reporting Council (Amendment) Act, 2023 that gives room for an increase in annual dues of Public Interest Entities (PIEs).

In a statement signed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, “In March 2025, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment convened a high-level stakeholder engagement in response to the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) (Amendment) Act 2023.

“This initiative was prompted by growing concerns regarding the provisions and implementation of annual dues for Public Interest Entities (PIEs)”.

She explained that as early as December 2024, leading stakeholders—including the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)—had expressed reservations through direct consultations and public advocacy.

“A key issue raised was the reclassification of large private companies as PIEs, which imposed a disproportionate financial burden. Under the amended Act, such companies are required to remit annual dues ranging from 0.02% to 0.05% of turnover, with no upper limit—compared to a fixed ₦25 million levy for publicly quoted companies, regardless of their size or market capitalisation.

“While the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) continues to play a central role in setting and enforcing accounting and financial reporting standards, stakeholders noted that these provisions could lead to unintended unsustainable increased compliance costs, and ultimately negatively affect investor confidence.

“In response, on March 26, 2025, the Ministry held a formal public stakeholder consultation to assess the policy implications and ensure alignment with principles of fairness, transparency, and economic competitiveness.

“The consultation resulted in two key actions: a temporary administrative pause on implementation; and the establishment of a Technical Working Group to provide deeper analysis”.

The statement noted that; “In line with this commitment, the Technical Working Group coordinated by the Ministry, comprising NECA, MAN, ALTON, NACCIMA, PFPTRC, CAC, and SEC, along with a robust team from the FRCN, met six times over a three-week period for stakeholder consultations.

“These engagements culminated in a report assessing the implications of Section 33D of the FRC (Amendment) Act 2023 submitted to the Honourable Minister on April 17, 2025.

“The Honorable Minister of industry trade and investment provided a detailed briefing to Mr. President on the critical concerns raised by organized private sector stakeholders prior to the implementation of the administrative pause and made recommendations based on the submitted report and affirms that the administrative pause will be maintained in the mid- to long-term, pending a broader legislative review.

“To provide immediate clarity, the Honorable Minister has directed the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) to apply an interim cap on annual dues payable by private sector PIEs at ₦25 million, aligned with the cap already in place for publicly listed entities under the legislation.

“This directive creates a stable environment for compliance for affected companies in the short term and reflects the Ministry’s commitment to prioritizing transparency, investor confidence, and regulatory equity while allowing the Ministry of Justice to appropriately determine the longer-term path for seeking legislative amendments on behalf of the Federal Government, if required,” the statement concluded.