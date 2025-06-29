COAS celebrates Army’s 162-year legacy, reaffirms commitment to national security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has paid glowing tribute to the legacy of the Nigerian Army as it marks its 162nd anniversary, reaffirming the institution’s unwavering commitment to national security, unity, and global peace.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the 2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which began with Jumat prayers and interdenominational services nationwide, Lt. Gen. Oluyede described the occasion as “significant and symbolic,” highlighting the Army’s tradition of seeking divine guidance and expressing gratitude for its resilience and victories over the years.

“This is a moment of profound joy and reflection,” Oluyede stated. “The Nigerian Army stands tall today after 162 years of gallant service to the fatherland. It is a legacy built on courage, sacrifice, and the unwavering grace of God.”

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Give us intelligent information to curb criminal activities, Kogi CP urges citizens

The COAS used the opportunity to honour his predecessor, the late Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed away in November 2024, describing him as a dedicated and inspiring leader. He called for a minute of silence in memory of the fallen hero and all departed soldiers who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

Reflecting on the Army’s current responsibilities, Oluyede acknowledged the complex security challenges facing the country and reassured Nigerians of the Army’s readiness to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and support civil authorities.

“We remain steadfast in our constitutional duties. Our troops continue to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and patriotism in the face of adversity,” he noted.

He also emphasized the Army’s strategic relevance beyond national borders, citing its contributions to international peacekeeping missions and counterterrorism operations in collaboration with regional and global allies.

This year’s celebration, themed “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army Transformation Drive,” underscores the Army’s ongoing efforts to boost troop morale, enhance combat readiness, and drive institutional transformation. Lt. Gen. Oluyede reiterated his command philosophy, centered on building a well-motivated and combat-effective force within a joint and multi-agency security framework.

“NADCEL 2025 offers us the opportunity to reflect on our journey, celebrate our heroes, and recommit ourselves to the cause of national defence and development,” he said.

He pledged continued support for the welfare of troops and their families, especially those injured in the line of duty or those who have lost loved ones.

“To our fallen heroes and their families, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid,” he said solemnly.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and support, as well as to the National Assembly, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, fellow service chiefs, and all security agencies for their cooperation and shared commitment to peace and stability.

He concluded the message with warm wishes to the entire Nigerian Army family and a prayer for continued strength and victory.

“Happy NADCEL 2025. Long live the Nigerian Army. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE