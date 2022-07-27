Federal Polytechnic Bida gets new Registrar, Bursar

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State has approved the appointment of Mallams Hussaini Muhammad Enagi and Sidique Marufu as the substantive Registrar and Bursar of the institution.

According to a release by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, Mallam Abubakar Dzukogi, a copy of which was obtained by Tribune Online on Wednesday in Minna.

Dzukogi said the approval was made at the 89th Council Meeting held on 26th July 2022.

The Selection Board of the Institution had earlier conducted interviews for the positions of Registrar and Bursar and forwarded their recommendations to the council, stressing that “Mallam Hussaini, who hails from Edati Local Government Area of Niger State has been a Deputy Registrar in the polytechnic for 6years. He has held positions at different capacities in the polytechnic,” highlighting that, “He is presently the Deputy Registrar of Establishment Division and Council Affairs Division and at the same time the Relations Officer of the Institution.”

The statement noted that he is a holder of Masters Degree in Public Relations and is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria. While Mallam Sidique Marufu who is from Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State is currently a Chief Accountant in Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

According to Dzukogi, “Sidique holds Bachelor Degree (B.Sc. in Accounting) obtained from Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji Arakeji. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Meanwhile, the Governing Council Chairman of the Institution, Hon. Innocent Ugo Chima, OON was said to have expressed satisfaction with the process leading to the emergence of the Registrar and Bursar.

He commended the selection board for discharging its task with tact and dedication. Hon. Ugo Chima who described the Registry and Bursary Departments as the main engine rooms of the polytechnic urged the new Registrar and Bursar to bring their wealth of experiences to bear in their new assignment and add great value to the polytechnic.

He further called for cooperation and support for the Registrar and Bursar from the management and members of staff. The new appointments will be effective from August 25th and September 6th 2022 when the outgoing Registrar and Bursar will be ending their tenures respectively.

