Federal Poly Idah gets new Rector

Dr Yahaya Baba Usman has been appointed as the new Rector of Federal Polytechnic Idah in Kogi State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by S. S. Omale, Head, Public Relations & Protocol of the institution.

Usman, a director of academic planning at federal Polytechnic Nasarawa since 2019.

He attended the Federal University of Technology Minna in Niger state where he bagged a BSC in Statistics and the University of Ibadan, Oyo state for his M.Sc and PhD.

He is a fellow of the Institute of policy management develolment, and a member, Nigerians Statistic Association and Professional Statistics of Nigeria.

He started his working career acting lecturer at Federal Polytechnic Idah, between 1997 to 1998 before transferring his services to federal Polytechnic Nasarawa in 1998 where he rose through the ranks to become Chief lecturer on 1st January 2017.

He is an astute academic scholar who has contributed immensely to knowledge dissemination in both local and foreign journals and attended and attended local and foreign conferences and workshops of repute.

He has also bagged various distinctive awards and honours in his fields of endeavour at different fora. The appointment is a single term of five years with effect from the day he assumes duty.

He took over from Dr Danjuma David Baba who just finished his single term of five years.

