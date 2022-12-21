BPE boss emerges Public Administrator of the Year

Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex A. Okoh has emerged as the Public Administrator of the Year at the 2022 Pink Awards organised by La Veronica Magazine.

Presenting the Award to the Director General who was represented by the Director, Post Transaction Department (PTD) at BPE, Mr Toibudeen Oduniyi, the organisers said, “the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr Alex A. Okoh was chosen for the honour after series of voting and research”.

According to the organisers, the Pink Awards aim at recognising and celebrating certain pacesetters and committed individuals who have contributed positively towards the growth and development of certain sectors of the economy.

“This annual event was set up to be of immense inspiration to individuals of all spheres of life by encouraging them to live their dreams and contribute their quota towards the progress of Nigeria and the global community at large,” they added.

Key objectives of the awards include: “Celebrate hard work, diligence and selfless contributions of eminent personalities around the globe towards the cause of humanity; to reward the ‘Can Do’ spirit of Nigerians within and outside Nigeria; celebrate worthy ambassadors of the country in different walks of life and, emphasise the importance of honouring them while they are alive; appreciate worthy individuals who have touched lives in so many ways and have taken their immediate society out obscurity through various contributions and initiatives; and serve as a medium of promoting good governance, worthy and selfless motives.”

Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi Head, Public Communications said this would be the second award this year presented to the Director General by the media.

“The first was on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Lagos by the Independent Newspapers where he was awarded the 2021 Public Sector CEO of the year for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the growth and development of BPE which has engendered concrete milestones in the privatisation and liberalisation of the Nigerian economy since his assumption of office.

“The award came shortly after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) scored BPE the second best out of 360 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government in the 2021 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Card (EICS), making it yet, another worthy testimony of his sterling leadership and stellar contributions to Nigeria’s economic development,” Ibeh said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE