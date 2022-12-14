FCTA pledges to support local manufacturers

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to look into the challenges being faced by local entrepreneurs in Abuja so as to provide necessary support they.

This is in reaction to a request by Justina Wanda, an entrepreneur and organiser of the 2022 locally made products exhibition in Abuja.

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, said the administration would provide an enabling environment for young producers of locally made goods to continue to excel.

She explained that the administration was impressed with the goods being produced by the entrepreneurs and will create an avenue to meet with each of them.

Mrs Aliyu, who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Social Investment Programme, Mrs. Chiwendu Eteyen–Amba, encouraged the entrepreneurs to always work closely with the administration to meet up with their needs.

“The FCT administration is impressed with what the entrepreneurs are doing, especially the young ones, but finishing is a major thing that they must take serious.

“Again, the amount on the product matters because the materials for production are sourced locally within communities, so we should try as much as possible to see that our business and products are affordable.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The organiser of the 2022 locally made goods exhibition and Chief Executive Officer of Justwan Dezign Couture, Wanda urged both the FCT administration and the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to succeed.

She said the essence of the event was to show Nigerians and the international market that local entrepreneurs are capable of producing all kinds of products.

“We want the government to support us by providing easy, accessible and affordable access to raw materials for production.

“The exhibition is all about made-in-Nigeria products or brands in all forms, this also shows that we as local entrepreneurs can do it. We are telling the world that we are also good,” she said.