FCTA fear-stricken over influx of beggars from states with security challenges

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Social Development Secretariat has lamented the alarming influx of beggars into the territory in recent times. The Secretariat which blamed the ugly trend on the unending insecurity in some states of the North, described the situation as overwhelming.

The Acting Director, Social Welfare Department of the Secretariat, Sani Amar disclosed this on Tuesday when participants of the senior executive course 44, 2022 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos visited the FCT Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre, Bwari.

Amar also frowned at the United Nation’s human rights act which prohibits the detention of arrested persons beyond three days, noting that such provisions have also served as catalysts for the swelling number of beggars in the city.

The Director explained that the secretariat has been struggling to keep the streets of Abuja free of beggars and destitute lately, but noticed that its efforts have not yielded the desired result.

He expressed concerns that before now, its officials usually arrest between 20-25 beggars during their routine sanitation exercises. The situation he added, has changed drastically as officials of the Secretariat now arrest over 100 beggars and destitute in one single operation.

While calling for the need for the government and the council of states to act fast by pushing for legislation that will criminalize begging, he added that if punitive actions are meted at those who hide under the cover of begging to defraud innocent Nigerians, the menace will stop.

He, therefore, called on neighbouring states of the FCT, particularly those at its northern borders to put in place policies that will discourage the brewing of street begging as the FCT ends up being at the receiving end of the consequences of the menace.

“What we notice, the recent influx of beggars in the city is so overwhelming. In a day before, when we go round, we apprehend about 20 people, but now in one spot, we arrest 100 plus.

“And our major problem is the United Nations human rights act that says you can’t detain human beings beyond three days and then couple with the fact that their feeding is cost, so these people have made it just like a business.

“The insurgency, banditry, in the North generally is too much. The beggars now are not people with disability. Majority of them are able-bodied, with their women and children. I think there is need for government to see if the council of states can do something about this influx so that states responsible can provide succour for the beggars”

“So what we are trying we are trying to do now is to advise the authorities if they can explore any law/act that will at least make it deterrent to anybody because so many of them were apprehended with a huge amount of money.

“Some with 120,000 naira, 200,000 naira and they are yet begging”. He stated.