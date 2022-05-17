Group kicks as Imansuangbon’s name disappear from Edo national delegates list

Political temper heightened in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo state, as a social-political pressure group under the aegis of Esan South East for Justice, on Tuesday condemned the removal of Ken Imansuangbon’s name from the national delegate list describing the action as criminal and undemocratic.

Imansuangbon, had last weekend at a congress conducted at Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South East Local Government Area, and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials, won with 156 votes against his opponent Giwa Agbomherere, who scored 50 votes.

While appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki to intervene in the matter, the group also called on INEC, the Police and the DSS to investigate and ensure that those behind the dastardly act are exposed to save the nation’s democracy.

In a statement endorsed by the coordinator of the group in Benin Imafidon Ernest, the group said that the report to disenfranchise the former PDP governorship aspirant from the delegates list is undemocratic and called on the Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to call to order the state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, and his cohorts.

The group also expressed shock that despite the fact that the congress was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere and the people elected their preferred representative to the forthcoming National Convention of the party and the certificate issued to the winner Imansuagbon, some dubious characters went ahead and submitted the fake list to the national leadership of the party and delisted the delegate for Esan South East.

“It is no longer news to our group that the party’s state chairman is out to do the hatchet bidding of his pay masters to the detriment of the people of his locality where he hails from. What a shame.





“We are however using the opportunity to call on the national leadership of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to intervene quickly against this impunity. It is clear that the action of these perpetrators is fueled by greed, political gangsterism, criminal tendency and selfishness to continue to fuel crisis and division in the state PDP.

“As a group, we are drawing the attention of the leadership of the party to address this anomaly. The people of Esan East have spoken loud and clear last weekend with their votes for choice of Imansuangbon as their delegate.”

