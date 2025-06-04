FCT natives reject relocation policy, demand integration

The indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday strongly opposed the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) long-standing relocation policy, describing it as a violation of their fundamental human rights and a breach of the rule of law.

Speaking at a public hearing held in Abuja by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, chaired by Hon. Fred Agbedi, the FCT natives called for an inclusive urban renewal and integration strategy that offers humane and equitable alternatives to forced relocation.

Declaring the session open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, urged stakeholders to contribute freely, noting that their input would support the crafting of informed legislation.

Hon. Tajudeen, represented by Hon. Joe Okey Onuakalusi, described the intervention as a crucial step towards advancing national unity and the spirit of brotherhood enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution and national anthem.

He observed that the integration of FCT indigenes has been a recurring issue across various administrations, stating that the matter has wider implications for justice and equity throughout the country.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, said the hearing was triggered by a motion seeking alternative approaches to resettling or integrating both indigenous and non-indigenous residents within the FCT.

“The FCT is a symbol of unity and a representation of our national ideals. It was built for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or regional backgrounds.

“However, with growth and diversity come complex challenges—including the displacement of indigenous communities, the unclear status of non-indigenous residents, and the tension between customary land rights and modern urban planning,” he said.

Director of Resettlement and Compensation at the FCDA, Mr Nasiru Suleiman, during the hearing, requested more time for the agency to present its memorandum.

Also speaking, the Sepeyi of Garki, Chief Usman Nga Kupi—representing the Ona of Abaji—lamented the sacrifices made by FCT natives, including the loss of ancestral lands and property in the name of national development.

Hon. Bala Iya, who represented the Kpaduma community, condemned what he described as a persistent pattern of injustice and discrimination against indigenous people. He said farmlands had been taken without compensation, affecting not only livelihoods but also spiritual and cultural connections to the land.

“The resettlement process must include allocation of reasonably sized land, with proper title documents and financial support for building development as approved by Development Control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Original Inhabitant Development Association of Abuja called for a constitutional amendment to guarantee equal rights for FCT natives.

The Association’s spokesman, Pastor Danladi Jeji, proposed the creation of a National Commission for Indigenous Peoples to address systemic challenges faced by original inhabitants.

In response, Hon. Agbedi granted a two-week extension for the FCDA to submit its presentation.

